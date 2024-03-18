Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians Camp Ahead of IPL 2024; Watch Video

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has rejoined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp just four days before the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After a period of rest following the intense India vs England Test series, Sharma has arrived in Mumbai to join the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad currently engaged in the pre-season camp for IPL 2024.

Watch video here:

In a video shared by MI on social media, young fans were seen cheering for Rohit as he arrived at the team hotel. The franchise captioned the Instagram post with excitement, stating, “WOH AAA GAYA…RO AA GAYA” (He has come, Ro has come).

Rohit Sharma has been a pivotal figure for MI, leading the franchise to an impressive five IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Under his captaincy, MI secured 87 victories in 158 matches, boasting a remarkable win percentage of 55.06. Only MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has more wins in the T20 tournament with 133 victories.

As a player, Rohit holds the record for the most IPL titles, having won five with MI and one with Deccan Chargers. His batting prowess is evident from his 6211 runs in 243 matches at a strike rate of 130.05, including one century and 42 half-centuries. Notably, Rohit has also contributed with the ball, taking 15 wickets, including a memorable hat-trick.

Despite a dip in form in his last two IPL seasons, where he scored 600 runs at an average of 20, Rohit's recent performances for India in Test cricket have been stellar. He led the team to a convincing 4-1 series win over England, accumulating 400 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 44.44, featuring four half-centuries.

Earlier in a pre-season press conference held in Mumbai on Monday, March 18, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Mark Boucher addressed media queries. Hardik faced numerous questions regarding the captaincy change ahead of IPL 2024. The all-rounder had a successful stint as captain with Gujarat Titans, winning the IPL title in 2022, before returning to MI for the upcoming season.