IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Unveil New Blue & Gold Jersey Ahead of 17th Edition (Watch Video)

Ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have revealed their new jersey, sticking to their iconic blue and gold theme. The franchise showcased their latest outfit through a reel on their official Instagram handle, highlighting the significance of the colours used.

The royal and imperial blues signify confidence, while the inclusion of gold represents energy and the power of the sun, as explained by MI in their caption accompanying the jersey reveal.

MI's IPL 2024 campaign is set to kick off on March 24 with a showdown against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This season marks a new era for the franchise under the leadership of newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya. The decision to hand over the captaincy to Pandya came as a surprise, with Rohit Sharma being relieved of his duties despite leading MI to all five of their title victories and guiding an inexperienced team to the playoffs last year.

Read Also | Yuzvendra Chahal Unveils Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey for IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Here's a look at the schedule for MI's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date Opponent Venue Time March 24 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30pm March 27 SunRisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30pm April 1 Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30pm April 7 Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30pm

Read Also | IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Replaces Krunal Pandya as Vice-Captain for Lucknow Super Giants