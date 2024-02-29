IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Replaces Krunal Pandya as Vice-Captain for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a significant leadership change ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, naming West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran as their new vice-captain. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking a strategic shift from all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who previously held the role.

Pooran, a talented cricketer from Trinidad known for his powerful batting and skilled wicket-keeping, was given the role of vice-captain by KL Rahul at a ceremony on Wednesday. He joined LSG in 2023 for a huge amount of INR 16 Crore and has since become a crucial player for the team, showing aggressive batting and the ability to play important innings.

KL Rahul, who has been leading LSG since the beginning and guided them to the playoffs in their first year, is confident in Pooran's new role. The decision is to make the most of Pooran's experience in global T20 cricket and his leadership qualities for the upcoming IPL season.

Pooran, who has led the West Indies in limited-overs cricket, not only brings his on-field skills but also his leadership abilities off the field to LSG. His valuable experience is expected to contribute to the team's planning and execution.

LSG will kick off their IPL 2024 journey against the first champions, Rajasthan Royals, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24. The tournament involves 14 league games for each team, with Lucknow Super Giants playing seven at home and seven away matches.

The Lucknow Super Giants' schedule for IPL 2024 is as follows:

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 24 Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 3:30 pm March 30 Punjab Kings Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 pm April 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 pm April 7 Gujarat Titans Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 pm

The LSG squad for IPL 2024 includes KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ashton Turner, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth. The team is poised for an exciting season with the dynamic leadership of KL Rahul and the newly appointed vice-captain, Nicholas Pooran.

