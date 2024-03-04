Yuzvendra Chahal Unveils Rajasthan Royals' New Jersey for IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has unveiled the team's new match day kit and jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, scheduled to commence on March 22. With just three weeks remaining until the start of the 17th edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals decided to showcase their new jersey design for the upcoming season of the lucrative franchise T20 league. The announcement of the new RR jersey began with a leaked WhatsApp chat between Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on its official social media handle, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen designing the new match day kit with a quirky yet unique design. However, when he sought feedback from Jos Buttler about the design, it was met with negativity. Similarly, RR skipper Sanju Samson expressed that the jersey would only look good on him. The video concluded with Yuzvendra Chahal showcasing the new Rajasthan Royals jersey that the players will sport during IPL 2024.

Reflecting on their performance in IPL 2023, the Rajasthan Royals had a season characterized by a mix of highs and lows. They concluded the season with 7 wins out of 14 matches, securing a total of 14 points, placing them 5th in the points table. The Royals started the season strongly, winning 4 of their first 5 games. However, their momentum dwindled in the latter half of the season, managing only 2 victories in their last 7 matches. One of the low points for the team was when they registered their third-lowest total in IPL history, scoring just 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while chasing 172 runs.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Royals strategically strengthened their squad during the auction. The team acquired players like Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, and Abid Mushtaq. While the exact amounts remain undisclosed, these additions, combined with retaining key players such as Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal, indicate the Royals are gearing up for a competitive season with hopes of surpassing previous performances and aiming for the elusive title, last clinched in 2008.