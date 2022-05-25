Netherlands name squad for ODI series against West Indies

Amsterdam, May 25 The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will resume next week and Netherlands on Wednesday named a 16-member squad to face West Indies in a three match ODI series.

Pieter Seelaar will continue as captain for the three One Day Internationals, all of which will be played in Amsterdam, with acting coach Ryan Cook selecting a largely settled remainder of the squad.

The series against the West Indies kicks off a stellar international summer for the Dutch Men's white-ball side, with further home series against England and Pakistan coming up in June and August respectively. Both the West Indies and Pakistan series are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which offers teams a route to qualify for the next ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in late 2023.

Netherlands are currently at the foot of the Super League standings having won just two of their ten games in the competition to-date. But there is plenty of scope for the Dutch to move up the table, with only New Zealand and Afghanistan having played fewer games in the Super League.

West Indies are also struggling in tenth, three places above their upcoming opponents, and have lost ten of their 15 ODI games in the competition. The tourists will be without the rested Jason Holder and unselected Evin Lewis, but have named an otherwise strong 15-strong squad.

Nicholas Pooran will begin his tenure as captain after taking over from Kieron Pollard, and Pooran's squad will travel straight on to Pakistan after the conclusion of the Dutch tour for three further ODIs in Rawalpindi.

Squads:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Tonny Staal

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

