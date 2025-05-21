IndiGo Opens Bookings for Direct Flights to UK and Netherlands, Marking Strategic Global Expansion

IndiGo, the largest low-cost airline in India, said in a press release on May 21 that reservations for its international network, which includes direct flights to Amsterdam and Manchester beginning in July 2025, are now open. Bookings for the airline's first-ever long-haul routes, which connect Mumbai to Manchester (United Kingdom) and Mumbai to Amsterdam, were opened on May 21. The flights will begin on July 1 and July 2, respectively. As the airline enters the overseas market and positions itself to compete with well-established international carriers, this move represents a significant change in the company's strategy.

The airlines also stated that all passengers on these routes will receive free hot meals and drinks. The airline will run three weekly flights on both routes using its recently leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways.

IndiGo will be the sole airline providing a direct link between India and the northern United Kingdom with the start of flights to Manchester. With about 500,000 Indians living within two hours' drive, Manchester has a sizable Indian diaspora, making it a popular destination for both business and leisure travellers. A connection that was last seen when Jet Airways briefly flew between India and Manchester in 2018–2019 will be restored by this route.

Given that KLM and Air India now run several daily flights between Amsterdam and Delhi, IndiGo's new flights to Amsterdam will put it in a competitive market. In addition to China Airlines and Cathay Pacific, KLM offers twice-daily flights to Mumbai. Nonetheless, travellers will be able to connect easily around Europe thanks to IndiGo and KLM's codeshare arrangement.

Seating Arrangements:

IndiGo said the wide-body aircraft will have a roomy double-aisle layout with 56 IndiGoStretch seats arranged in a cosy 2x3x2 arrangement with a remarkable 43-inch seat pitch. The airline added that the economy class has 282 seats in a 3x3x3 arrangement with a wide 31-inch seat pitch for a comfortable journey.

Flight Tickets:

The starting price for IndiGo's flights from Mumbai to Manchester is Rs 24,499, and the starting price for its flights from Mumbai to Amsterdam is Rs 26,999.

With a primary focus on short-haul routes in Asia and the Middle East, IndiGo has gradually expanded its global reach. The airline is now entering the highly sought-after India-Europe market, which has historically been dominated by full-service airlines, with its first direct flights to Western Europe.

One of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, IndiGo now has a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and has more than 900 aircraft on order. With the help of Norse Atlantic Airways, IndiGo has negotiated a wet lease agreement for Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will be used for long-haul flights until its own 30 Airbus A350-900s begin arriving in 2027.