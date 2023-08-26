New York Warriors, California Knights, Texas Chargers, Morrisville Unity qualify for US Masters T10 League playoffs

Lauderhill [US], August 26 : New York Warriors finished at the top of the points table after defeating Morrisville Unity by 33 runs in the last league match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.

The New York Warriors posted 139/6 in their 10 overs before restricting the Morrisville Unity to 106/3.

The California Knights, Texas Chargers and Morrisville Unity finished at the second, third and fourth spots respectively to qualify for the playoffs. The New York Warriors will take on California Knights in Qualifier 1, meanwhile, Texas Chargers will be up against Morrisville Unity in the Eliminator on Saturday.

Shehan Jayasuriya and Parthiv Patel got the Morrisville Unity off to a decent start through 32 runs in 3 overs. However, Patel fell to Jerome Taylor for 14 runs off 11 balls in the fourth over. Thereafter, Shehan Jayasuriya and Obus Pienaar put up a 52-run stand for the second wicket, but they were always behind the required run rate. Umaid Asif sealed the deal for the Warriors after conceding just 7 runs in the ninth over.

Earlier in the day, New York Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first. Kamran Akmal smashed Najaf Shah for two sixes in the first over and took the Warriors to 16/0. Akmal struck a six and a four in the next over, however, he fell to Sreesanth for 23 runs off 8 balls. Richard Levi was run out for a duck soon after and the Warriors were in a spot of bother at 33/2.

However, Misbah-ul-Haq and Tillakaratne Dilshan strung a 74-run partnership to take the Warriors to 107/3 in 6.3 overs. Misbah played a crackling innings of 38 runs from 14 balls, laced with one boundary and five sixes. Meanwhile, Dilshan contributed with 37 runs off 19 balls.

After both the batters fell to Navin Stewart in the seventh over, Shahid Afridi played a fantastic cameo of 22 runs from 11 balls to help the Warriors put up 139/6 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors 139/6 (Misbah-ul-Haq 38, Tillakaratne Dilshan 37, Sreesanth 3/25) beat Morrisville Unity 106/3 (Shehan Jayasuriya 44, Obus Pienaar 27, Abdul Razzaq 1/12) by 33 runs.

