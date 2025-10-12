New Zealand Announces T20I Squad for England Series; Kane Williamson to Miss, Rachin Ravindra Returns

New Zealand’s white-ball captain Mitchell Santner and star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra have been named in the BLACKCAPS squad for the upcoming KFC T20I series against England, while skipper Kane Williamson will miss the three-match series.

Santner returns to lead the side after recovering from abdominal surgery, while Ravindra makes his comeback following a facial injury that ruled him out of the recent Australia series. The T20I series will began at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday (October 18). The second and third T20Is on October 20 and 23.

Williamson, who returned from overseas on Thursday, will aim to make his international comeback during the ODI series against England, starting October 26 in his hometown of Tauranga.

Wellington pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out due to a left hamstring tear sustained during training last week. The MRI scan revealed he would need three to four weeks to recover. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who impressed against Australia as a late replacement for Ravindra, retains his spot as the seam-bowling all-rounder alongside pacers Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, and Kyle Jamieson.

In the spin department, Michael Bracewell joins Santner, with Ish Sodhi missing out on selection. Tim Seifert will continue as the T20 wicketkeeper.

“Fresh from taking on Australia, it’s great to have another world-class team arrive on our shores,” said Walter. “Harry Brook and his England side play an exciting brand of cricket, and our boys are eager to take on that challenge. It’s awesome to hear that the first game at Hagley Oval is nearly sold out — it’ll be a fantastic atmosphere to start the series,” said Coach Rob Walter on the upcoming series.

BLACKCAPS T20I Squad vs England:

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson and Tim Seifert (wk).