'Yeh Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja's Bizarre Comment On Babar Azam During PAK vs SA Lahore Test Goes Viral

During the first test between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, former cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja created a controversy over former Pakistani captain Babar Azam for his LBW wicket, which was recorded on a live mic and is now going viral on social media.

The bizarre comment from Ramiz Raja came on the first ball of the 48th over of the match against South Africa, where Babar, batting on just one run, survived a close caught-behind appeal by left-arm African spinner Senuran Muthusamy. The ball pitched and turned away from Babar as he moved forward to defend, only to be beaten. The on-field umpire believed there was an inside edge and gave him out. Babar, before the clock ticking for review, immediately opted for a third umpire review on the out decision.

While the third umpire was reviewing the footage by replaying the moment video. Ramiz Raja was heard saying, "Ye out hoga to drama karega" (If this is given out, he'll create drama), a comment that drew attention and sparked controversy online among netizens.

Babar Azam was given out after the review as he scored just 23 runs from 48 balls after a long gap, as he was not selected in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 squad due to poor performance in previous innings. However, today he started confidently hitting boundaries. He was looking composed at the crease, using soft hands and good footwork to keep the spinners at bay.

On the 59th over of the match against South Africa, Babar got out on a Harmer ball. Babar played down the wrong line and was struck on the pad. South Africa reviewed the not-out decision, and the replays confirmed there was no bat involved. Ball-tracking showed the ball hitting the leg stump, and the decision was overturned.