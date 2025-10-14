Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Athapaththu Power Sri Lanka to 258/6 Against New Zealand in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Nilakshi de Silva scored an unbeaten 55 off 28 balls as Sri Lanka posted 258 for six against New Zealand in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match on Tuesday. She struck seven fours and a six during her innings.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu contributed 53 off 72 balls while opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne added 42 off 83. The duo shared a 101-run opening stand to give the team a solid start.

Hansini Perera scored 44 off 61 and Harshitha Samarawickrama made 26 off 31 as Sri Lanka maintained momentum. Three quick wickets in 11 balls briefly slowed the scoring before Nilakshi led the recovery.

For New Zealand, captain Sophie Devine took three wickets for 54 runs in nine overs.

Scorecard:

Sri Lanka 258/6 in 50 overs – Chamari Athapaththu 53, Vishmi Gunaratne 42, Hansini Perera 44, Nilakshi de Silva 55 not out; Sophie Devine 3/54.