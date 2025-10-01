No Handshake in India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match? Here’s What Reports Say

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly directed the women’s national cricket team not to shake hands with Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match on October 5, 2025. Sources told The Indian Express that, "The team won’t be shaking hands with the Pakistan team during the World Cup. The team has been informed by the BCCI bosses about this. The Indian board will stand by its players."

The reported decision follows the men's team refusing to shake hands with Pakistan during the recent Asia Cup 2025. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, faced Salman Agha’s side three times in the tournament and did not shake hands on any occasion.

India and Pakistan have met 11 times in women’s ODIs and 16 times in T20Is. India has never lost to Pakistan in ODIs and leads T20Is with 13 wins.

India began the Women’s World Cup with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30, 2025. Deepti Sharma scored a half-century and took three wickets as India posted 269/8 in 47 overs and restricted Sri Lanka to 211/8 in a rain-shortened match.