No involvement in cryptocurrency and blockchain branding: BCCI issues strict warning WPL teams

The BCCI has clarified to the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises that it can involve commercial associations with fantasy sports, but must avoid involving with cryptocurrencies, betting, gambling, real money and tobacco sectors. The board has warned that any franchise associating itself with barred brands could face stringent actions. In what the BCCI calls a Commercial Workbook, it has instructed all franchisees to submit copies of all commercial agreements ten days before the start of the inaugural WPL season. Cricbuzz accessed the 68-page advisory and stated.

"No Franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in any way connected/related to an entity that is involved/operates, directly or indirectly, in the cryptocurrency sector. As an obvious consequence, any contractual arrangement with any blockchain service provider, fan tokens, collectables, that are directly or indirectly affiliated to the cryptocurrency sector are a no-no for the WPL. "The first season of WPL will begin on March 4th and run till the 26th, with franchise rights sold to Adani Group, Indiawin Sports Pvt ltd, GMR–JSW Cricket Pvt Ltd, Capri Global Holdings, and Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd. The BCCI has further stated that breaching their rules will result in a punishment as per prescribed by the protocols

