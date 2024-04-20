Bitcoin Halving Cuts Supply of New Tokens in Threat to Miners

Bitcoin Halving is a highly anticipated Bitcoin software update. Halving has been completed and could potentially harm companies that make money by ensuring that the digital currency functions smoothly and securely.

According to data from the analytics website mempool.space and Blockcahin.com, the update went into effect on Friday at 8:10 p.m. in New York time. Following the halving, the price of Bitcoin changed slightly to nearly USD 64,000.

This once-every-four-year event cuts in half the so-called mining reward, which is the amount of Bitcoin released from the network to compensate companies known as miners for validating transactions.

Bitcoin Halving

The #Bitcoin halving is complete!



Miners now receive 3.125 Bitcoin per block that's produced.



Bitcoin Block 840,000 PAID 3 MILLION DOLLARS in fees to the miner who produced it 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/DLDYu7VuCN — Rajat Soni, CFA (@rajatsonifnance) April 20, 2024

This change to the rewards was all designed and preordained by the code that runs Bitcoin’s blockchain. The supposed anonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, sought to use the halving mechanism to maintain an eventual hard cap of 21 million Bitcoin in order to keep the original cryptocurrency from being inflationary. As a result of this halving, the fourth since 2012, the daily reward paid to miners will drop to 450 Bitcoin from 900.

Bitcoin advocates expect the halving to be a positive catalyst for the latest bull market since it further reduces the supply of new tokens at a time when demand for them has risen from new exchange-traded funds that directly hold the digital asset. Proponents of the original cryptocurrency, such as MicroStrategy Inc. Chairman Michael Saylor, have touted it as a better store of value than traditional fiat currencies, which they say are more vulnerable to inflation.