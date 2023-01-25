Retrograde CTO workshop held at CARE CIIGMA Hospital

Aurangabad: CARE CIIGMA Hospital conducted a workshop on ‘Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Angioplasty, a technique used to open blocked coronary vessels.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CARE CIIGMA Hospital Dr Unmesh Takalkar said that the procedure of CTO angioplasty is challenging and requires advanced skills and infrastructure.

“It involves using retrograde channels from below and using a micro guide wire, balloon and stents to open and maintain the patency of the vessel,” he said.

Dr Unmesh Takalkar, director Dr Manisha Takalkar, Dr Ajay Rotte, Manoj Roy, and Finance head Sachin Sancheti supported the workshop. Dr Umesh Khedkar and Dr Shashikant Nilangekar taken special efforts to make the event successful.

5 patients treated with CTO in 1-day

A total of five patients were treated with CTO in a single day in the workshop led by Dr Pratap Kumar and a team of skilled cardiologists. Dr Milind Kharche, head of the Cardiology Department of the hospital said that all the patients treated during the workshop were stable without any complications. Many of them had previously undergone unsuccessful angioplasty attempts using routine methods. This workshop was one of its first kind in the city and Marathwada and highlights the expertise and advanced technology available at the hospital.