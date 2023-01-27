Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after brief halt at J&K's Qazigund due to security lapse

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after a 20-minute halt at Qazigund in Banihal of Jammu and Kashmir after KC Venugopal alleged security lapse in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi was ferried out in a car after the senior Congress leader's allegations.

Congress said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped as the yatra has not been provided with further security. The leaders said that they will not start the yatra until further security has been provided to them.There is no security. We cannot allow Rahul Gandhi to go ahead without security. Even if he wants to walk, we can't allow it. Senior security officers have to come here,” said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed this morning from Old Highway in Qazigund in Ramban district around 9.00 am.From Banihal, the yatra was supposed to enter the Kashmir valley through Qazigund and reach Anantnag district's Khanabal area.The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab.The march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30