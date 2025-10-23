NZ vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs England Match in India

England have won the toss and have chosen to field first in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, October 23. Both sides are looking to finish at the top of the ongoing tournament. The hosts look to bounce back and level the series, while the visitors are looking for another win to seal the there match series.

The first match between the two was washed away due to heavy rainfall; however, the visiting England won the second T20I, posting a blistering 236 runs. Under-pressure New Zealand all out after scoring only 171 runs. The result gave Jos Buttler’s men a 1–0 lead and placed them in pole position heading into the final encounter. Today, Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps are looking to respond strongly after a loss in the second T20I at their home ground.

Batting first at Eden Park after a toss win for Harry Brook and England. One change to the XI as Zak Foulkes comes in for Kyle Jamieson 🔄



LIVE scoring | https://t.co/x7grgScb8I 📲 #NZvENGpic.twitter.com/vi0dvDMLqT — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 23, 2025

Playing 11

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Harry Brook, after winning the toss, said that the pitch looks better and his team will make use of that. "The best sides have to be able to do both, ground like this with small boundaries, we like our batting depth and like to chase," he added.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2025 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Finds Form, Scores Half-Century Against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

While Mitchell Santner praised his bowling, the side said they bowled well in the first match. "There was some good stuff in our batting, the intent the guys showed was good. Can be a bit flat, can be a bit tennis-bally, we'll see," Santner said during the toss.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs England LIVE Streaming

The third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on Thursday, October 23, at 11:45 AM (IST). The match is being played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs England LIVE Streaming

The live streaming of the Third T20I match between New Zealand vs England is live on Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV app and FanCode app and website. The live telecast switched to Sony Sports Network in India.