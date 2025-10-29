NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs England Match

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against visitors England in the second of three ODI matches at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand has already taken a lead in the three-match series. Harry Brook performed well in the first ODI match, scoring 60% of the team's total. The England bowlers fought well but couldn't survive due to the low total on the board.

New Zealand opening bowler Matt Henry is not playing today due to a calf strain. Blair Tickner will replace him in the squad. It was raining before the toss, so the start of the match was delayed due to the wet field.

After winning the toss, Santner chose to bowl first against the visitors. He said it's a flatter pitch and a pretty good cricket wicket. The Black Caps captain said he's looking to wrap up the series with a win. Harry Brook, too, wanted to bowl first on this ground. Jofra is back in for Luke Wood.

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI: Match Schedule, Date and Time

The 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Wednesday, October 29, while the 3rd ODI match will be played on November 1 in Wellington. In India, the match has already begun. The original time to start the match was 6:30 AM (IST), but it was late due to rainfall at the venue.

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch

The second ODI between New Zealand and England is being live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network in India. Also, viewers can live stream the fixture on the SonyLiv app and website, as well as on the FanCode application and website.

Playing XI

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.