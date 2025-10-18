NZ vs ENG: Mitchell Santner Wins Toss, New Zealand Opt to Bowl First Against England in 1st T20I; Check Playing XIs

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the opening T20 International at Hagley Oval on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The three-match series provides New Zealand a chance to get their T20 World Cup preparations back on track after a 2-0 home series loss to Australia earlier this month.

Our XI for Game 1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fQ0p05k2C1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 18, 2025

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner returns from abdominal surgery to lead the side. Rachin Ravindra also makes a comeback after missing the series against Australia due to a facial injury. England will be led by Harry Brook, who missed the T20Is in Ireland after guiding his team to a 1-1 draw in a rain-affected series against South Africa at home.

The two teams last met in T20Is more than two years ago, when New Zealand won by six wickets to draw a four-match series 2-2.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

We win the toss and we're having a bowl! Rachin Ravindra comes back into the side 🤩



First ball from 7:15pm pic.twitter.com/7OWAhfTq9l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 18, 2025

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood