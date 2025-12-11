NZ vs WI 2nd Test: Devon Conway, Mitchell Hay Half-Centuries Put New Zealand in Command; West Indies 32/2 at Stumps on Day 2

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Devon Conway and Mitchell Hay put New Zealand in a strong position on the second day of the second Test against West Indies at Basin Reserve. Both batsmen scored half-centuries to guide their team to a 73-run first-innings lead. New Zealand declared at 278 for nine. Injured pacer Blair Tickner did not bat after hurting his shoulder while diving in the outfield on Day 1. He was taken to hospital for observation.

Stumps after another great day of Test cricket. See you back here at 11am tomorrow morning.#NZvWIN | 📸 = @PhotosportNZpic.twitter.com/dR4p3DeBmo — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 11, 2025

Conway scored 60, his first half-century against West Indies and 13th overall. Debutant Hay struck an aggressive 61 from number six. Kane Williamson added 37 runs off 46 balls to stabilise the innings.

West Indies bowlers Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields and Anderson Phillip troubled the batters with movement and occasional bounce. Phillip took three wickets, Roach claimed two, and the remaining bowlers picked up a wicket each.

In reply, New Zealand’s bowlers struck late on Day 2. Jacob Duffy trapped Anderson Phillip for a duck, and Michael Rae removed John Campbell for 14. West Indies ended the day at 32 for two, trailing by 41 runs with Brandon King on 15 and Phillip on 0.

On Day 1, New Zealand had dismissed West Indies for 205, with Tickner taking four wickets. The hosts ended the day at 24 without loss, looking to build a first-innings lead in the crucial match.