‘One-Off Match Not the Best Scenario...’: Rishabh Pant as He Takes Over Captaincy for 2nd Test vs South Africa After Shubman Gill’s Injury

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the national team in the second Test against South Africa after Shubman Gill was ruled out with a neck injury. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Pant said leading a one-off match is not ideal but he is focused on the challenge ahead. “One off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometime if you think too much about big occasion it doesn't help,” Pant said, as quoted by PTI.

"Don't want to overthink. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test," he said.

Gill suffered the injury during the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He retired hurt on the second day after facing three balls and was stretchered off. He was hospitalised and later released. The BCCI said he will travel to Mumbai for further assessment and will not play the second Test.

Pant said Gill was eager to play but could not recover in time. “He's doing fine, getting better. He was very keen on playing this Test. I got to know yesterday only that I will be leading in this Test... I've been having a chat with Gill every day,” Pant told reporters.

Pant becomes the 38th player to captain India in Test cricket. He will lead the team for the first time in Tests at Guwahati, which is hosting its first Test match and will become India’s 30th Test venue.