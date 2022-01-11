One-off T20I between Windies-Ireland cancelled, 2nd ODI on January 13

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) on Tuesday confirmed changes to the match schedule for the ongoing three-match ODI series.

The second ODI will now be played on Thursday with the third and final ODI on Sunday at Sabina Park.

"The rescheduling occurred following five COVID-19 positive cases, as well as injuries in the Ireland camp leaving the Ireland squad depleted ahead of the 2nd ODI which was originally was scheduled for Tuesday, January 11," stated an official release.

"As a consequence the one-off T20I has been cancelled to allow for this revised schedule and to avoid impact on the teams' travel plans and subsequent fixtures," it added.

These ODI matches form part of the ICC ODI Super League with both teams having the opportunity to win points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 24-run victory in the first ODI on Saturday.

