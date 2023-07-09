Women's Ashes: Capsey was amazing; shows youngsters in England don't have fear, says Edwards

London, July 9 Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was in praise of Alice Capsey's "amazing" match-winning knock, which led the hosts to a T20I series win over Australia in the Women’s Ashes and added that the teenaged all-rounder shows the fearlessness present in the Heather Knight-led side.

Alice slammed a whirlwind 46 of 23 balls for England to clinch their first T20I series win over Australia since 2017. The victory has also kept their hopes of winning Women’s Ashes alive, with England now trailing Australia 6-4 in the multi-format series.

"Alice Capsey was amazing. This is what she does. The younger talent in this England side, they've got no fear, they aren't fazed. We've got to remember, Alice Capsey has played in two Lord's finals (in The Hundred), so tonight (third T20I) was just another day for her. It prepares her to play at these venues and to perform at this level," said Charlotte to Sky Sports.

In the third T20I, Alice was under pressure after amassing just 17 runs in her last five innings to chase a revised DLS target of 119, with five wickets in hand. But she stood up when it mattered the most to clinch the player-of-the-match award in front of 21,610 spectators at Lord’s.

"But still, to come out on the biggest of stages, after the run of form she's had, it's unbelievable from an 18-year-old girl. Everyone was saying, 'She's only scored 17 runs in her last five innings', but then provides that kind of innings. There's so many girls now wanting to play cricket and watching it, thinking, 'I want to be the next Alice Capsey'," added Charlotte.

The multi-format Women's Ashes will now move towards three-match ODI series, all of which are sold-out fixtures, starting from Wednesday at Bristol.

Charlotte believes the Women’s Ashes series has made for a brilliant spectacle to watch till now.

"Everyone said after The Oval (England winning the second T20I) that Australia will come back, they'll be hurt, they'll be back to normal. They were back to normal, but England still beat them. And that's the biggest compliment you can give this team -- they've done it back to back, and in front of 20,000 people," she said.

"The crowd were amazing. I think everyone wanted England to win, so that we go to Bristol with the Ashes still alive. We're getting full houses in to watch these games. You don't want it to end really. It has been unbelievable, a brilliant series," she added.

