PAK vs AFG LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE T20I Tri-series 2025 Final Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in the final of the T20 Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Both teams come into the final with three wins in four games in the round-robin stage. Pakistan topped the points table on Net Run Rate, but Afghanistan proved their strength by defeating Pakistan by 18 runs earlier in the series. The match will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast of the game in India.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Tri-Series Final Live Info

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 Tri-Series Final

Date: September 7

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: Available on the FanCode app and website

Live TV Telecast in India: Not available

Match Format: T20 International (T20I)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Final Match Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi