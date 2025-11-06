PAK vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Pakistan leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI. South Africa will aim to level the series while Pakistan looks to secure an unassailable lead. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Live Streaming in India: Available on Sports TV YouTube channel

A crucial clash! 🏏#TheProteas Men are all set for action on a sunny day at Iqbal Stadium. 🏟



With the series hanging in the balance, everything is to play for as they look to level things up today. 🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/MvsajUKNNT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 6, 2025

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

South Africa (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter