PAK vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20 International against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, October 31, 2025. The match is part of the South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025 series. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 after a commanding 55-run win in the opening game. South Africa will look to wrap up the series, while Pakistan aim to level it and take the contest to a decider. The match will not be available for live streaming on any platform in India. Viewers can watch the live telecast on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info
Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20 International, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025
Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST
Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST
Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel
Live Streaming in India: Available on Sports TV YouTube channel
Earlier, the two-match Test series between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw. After the T20Is, both teams will play a three-match ODI series.
PAK vs SA 2nd T20I Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed