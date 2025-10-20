PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan captain Shan Masood ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 20, 2025 12:04 IST

PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India | PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 20, 2025. The hosts aim to continue their momentum after winning the opening Test by 93 runs. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to bounce back and level the series 1-1. The reigning World Test Championship winners struggled with the bat in the first Test and will hope for a stronger performance in Rawalpindi. The live telecast is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test

  • Dates: October 20 to October 24, 2025

  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

  • Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

  • Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST

  • Live Streaming in India: Not available

  • Live Telecast on TV in India: Not available

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi

