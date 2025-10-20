PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 20, 2025. The hosts aim to continue their momentum after winning the opening Test by 93 runs. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will look to bounce back and level the series 1-1. The reigning World Test Championship winners struggled with the bat in the first Test and will hope for a stronger performance in Rawalpindi. The live telecast is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

An unpredictable contest awaits in Rawalpindi! ⚔️#TheProteas Men are ready for an all-out battle in the final Test, as they aim to level the series. 💪🇿🇦



Don’t miss a single moment, live on SuperSport! 📺 pic.twitter.com/JpD29lV85j — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 20, 2025

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Dates: October 20 to October 24, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST

Live Streaming in India: Not available

Live Telecast on TV in India: Not available

PAK vs SA 2nd Test Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Toss Update 🪙



🇵🇰 Pakistan have won the toss and elected to Bat first.



🔁 Two changes for #TheProteas Men: Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj come in for Wiaan Mulder and Prenelan Subrayen.



Here’s how we line up for the second Test in Rawalpindi. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/wF3M3rhO4n — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 20, 2025

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi