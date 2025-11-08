PAK vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The ODI series is level at 1-1. The winner of the match will take the series and end the three-match contest on a high note. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel. 

PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info

  • Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

  • Date: Saturday, November 8

  • Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

  • Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

  • Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

  • Live Telecast in India: Not available on TV

  • Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

PAK vs SA 3rd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Rubin Hermann, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

