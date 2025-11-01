PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 Live Cricket Streaming: When and How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan levelled the T20I series on Friday after losing the first game against South Africa. Saim Ayub's clinical performance keeps hopes alive for the hosts to win the series. Pakistan will again take on the Proteas on Saturday, November 1 at the same stadium at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistani opener Saim Ayub scored 71 runs off 38 balls, which consisted of six fours and five sixes, to help the Men in Green chase down low runs from South Africa in the 14th over in the second T20I match. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf have shown their magic performance in phase balling.

Faheem took 4-23 while Salman, after replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing 11 squad, returned figures of 3-14 and Naseem Shah chipped in with 2-28. Meanwhile, Babar became the highest scorer in T20I, beating India's Rohit Sharma with 4323 runs in 123 matches. Pakistan is likely to go with the same winning squad.

When to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India?

The third T2OI match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8.30 PM (IST). The toss will take place take place at 8 PM (IST).

It’s the Decider! ⚡



With the series level at 1-1, #TheProteas Men go head-to-head with Pakistan for all the spoils in the final T20I. 🔥🇿🇦



Catch all the explosive action live on SuperSport! 🖥 pic.twitter.com/FkSEG4BM7J — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2025

How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming in India?

Live telecast of India vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be available on sports channels in India, while SuperSport and Willow TV channels will telecast the PAK vs SA match in the rest of the countries. PTV Sports will telecast match cricket match in Pakistan. However, live streaming can be watched on FanCode.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi.