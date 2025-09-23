PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3: Pakistan Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Sri Lanka - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Pakistan captain Salman Agha said the pitch looks good and will not change much during the game. "We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, don't think it will change much. I think we started well (against India), but then the tempo shifted.. They are a good side, we’re a good side. We don’t think about the past, just need to focus on today. We have an unchanged side," he said during the toss.

Pakistan win the 🪙 and elect to field first!



Can Shaheen and Co. restrict them to a chaseable total, or are we in for a run-fest? 💥#PAKvSL#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/mSFBlCtMr1 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 23, 2025

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said the pitch looks good and batting first would have been fine. "I would have done the same thing. It looks a good pitch, don't mind batting first. We are playing good cricket, we need to improve in a few areas. Batting and bowling at the death. There are two changes. Theekshana and Karunaratne are in. We thought that we might need one extra bowler, that's why we have brought in a bowler who can bat," Asalanka said.

The team led by Salman Ali Agha will need a win against Sri Lanka to stay in contention for a place in the final. Sri Lanka also lost its opening Super Four match against Bangladesh and will look to bounce back with a victory.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

🚨 Playing XI 🚨



It's a massive clash & both sides name game-changers in their sides 🗒️



Will Sri Lanka's all-round show come good once again or will Pakistan's pace battery come out fully charged? 👊#PAKvSL#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/CEaHzqEbDJ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 23, 2025

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. A subscription is required to access the stream.