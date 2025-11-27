PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-series 2025 Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the sixth match of the Pakistan T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The Men in Green have already secured a place in the final. Sri Lanka need a victory to reach the final. The visitors kept their hopes alive by defeating Zimbabwe in their previous match. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

PAK vs SL Tri-Series 6th Match LIVE Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match, T20 Tri-Series 2025

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Toss: 6:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

Weather and Pitch Report of Rawalpindi

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to remain clear with no chance of rain. The temperature is predicted to reach a high of 21°C and a low of 7°C during the game.

The pitch at Rawalpindi has been favorable for batting in recent matches. Batters can expect consistent bounce and should be able to play their shots after the initial overs. Fast bowlers may find some swing early in the innings and can use variations such as cutters, slower balls, and reverse swing later in the game. Spinners can play a key role by keeping the ball in the right areas and restricting scoring. Conditions are expected to remain dry, so dew is unlikely to affect play. A score of 170-180 runs is considered competitive for the first innings. Early breakthroughs will be crucial for the bowling side to influence the game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed