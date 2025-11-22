PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-series 2025 Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the third match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Sri Lanka enters the contest after a heavy 67-run defeat to Zimbabwe in its opening match, while Pakistan began its campaign with a win. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Match start time: 6:30 PM IST

Toss time: 6:00 PM IST

Live streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

Live telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Weather and Pitch Report of Rawalpindi

Weather Report

There is no rain expected during the match. The temperature is likely to reach a high of 23°C and drop to 8°C later in the evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Rawalpindi has been slow in the first two matches of the tri-series. Bounce has been inconsistent, and batters have struggled to score freely. The surface has shown signs of wear due to heavy use in recent months, including matches against South Africa and the full ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Batters will need to start with caution as the pitch is not expected to play like a standard T20 surface. Bowlers are expected to enjoy the conditions, especially early in the innings. Chasing has been difficult in the two matches played so far. A score in the range of 170 to 180 is likely to be competitive. Anything lower may keep the chasing side in the contest, as seen in Pakistan’s opening match against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth