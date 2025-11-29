PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series 2025 Final Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the final of the T20I Tri-Series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The home side was unbeaten in the series until losing to Sri Lanka by six runs in their last round-robin match. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, started the series with two losses against Pakistan and Zimbabwe but won their next two matches to qualify for the final. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

PAK vs SL Tri-Series Final Match LIVE Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Series Final

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Match Start Time: 6:30 p.m. IST

Toss Timing: 6:00 p.m. IST

Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

Telecast in India: Not available

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team plans to play aggressively in the field and rely on a strong start in the powerplay. "We are going to bowl first. It's not a typical Pindi pitch, it's 170 kind of a pitch. Hopefully dew will play a part. We want to play good cricket. If we do that, we are good enough to beat any side. If you start thinking it's a final, it can go either way. So want to treat it like any other game. When we start well in the powerplays, we mostly win the game. Shaheen is back," he said after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said his team is used to the conditions and will aim for a competitive total. "Cold is not a big problem since we are used to the conditions. Beating Pakistan, they have been a good side in this competition. Of course, we got the confidence from the last game that we are a better team. The confidence is there, but it’s a different game. We are ready for that. Any of the teams want the opposition to feel that pressure. But certainly, as I mentioned, we need to make sure we are nailing the basics right, especially when it comes to the end of the competition. You need to get the basics right with the bat first. 160 has always been a good total. Anything beyond that is a plus for me. I expect something like 160-170 on this pitch. I’m a guy who always enjoys Pakistan. I’ve been here four or five times, even for PSL. I enjoy their company, the players, and of course the security, it’s been amazing," he said.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga