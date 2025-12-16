PAK vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan Under 19 won the toss and chose to bat against United Arab Emirates Under 19 in the ninth Group A match of the ACC Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Both sides opened their campaign with wins over Malaysia but suffered heavy defeats against India leaving this match as a virtual knockout. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Match: Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19

Tournament: ACC Under 19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025

TV telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app SonyLIV website

Match start time: 10:30 a.m. IST



Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Match Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates U19 (Playing XI): Yayin Rai(c), Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rehmani, Prithvi Madhu, Saleh Amin(w), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Naseem Khan, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Muhammad Bazil Asim

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan