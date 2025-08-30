PAK vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-series 2025 Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against the United Arab Emirates in the second match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan made two changes to their side. Mohammad Haris and Shaheen Afridi are resting after playing in the previous game. Captain Salman Agha said the team wants them to be fresh. "We want to bat first and put them under pressure. The same pitch it should be. We have two changes. Haris and Shaheen are resting. It hasn't been even 24 hours since we played the last game. We wanted them to be fresh. We just want to assess. The top three will decide the par score," he said during the toss.

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025: Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first against UAE. pic.twitter.com/BcALDOi6q6 — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 30, 2025

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his team prefers to bowl first. "To be honest we were looking to bowl. We will look to restrict them to 150 or 160. We are going with our strengths. We aren't looking at our opponents rather focussing on ourselves. No pressure is there. I will play my natural game. We are going with a good combination of spinners and pacers," he said.

Pakistan enters the match on the back of a convincing win over Afghanistan in the first T20I. Skipper Salman Agha scored a half-century to guide his team to 182 for seven in 20 overs. In response, Afghanistan fell short by 39 runs as Haris Rauf took four wickets while Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets each.

The match will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast in India.

PAK vs UAE 2nd T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report

The weather is expected to be hot with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 41°C, while the minimum is likely to be 30°C.

The pitch at Sharjah may not be ideal for high-scoring T20 cricket. The hot conditions could make it dry, causing the ball to grip and stop on the surface. Batters will need to adjust their play as the innings progress. Bowlers, especially as the ball gets older, can use the conditions to create pressure. Dew may also play a role during the match.

PAK vs UAE Tri-Series 2nd Match Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, 2nd Match, Tri-Series 2025

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Live Streaming in India: Available on the FanCode app and website

PAK vs UAE 2nd T20I Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025:

UAE's playing XI for their opening match against Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qZRHR6vGGb — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 30, 2025

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem