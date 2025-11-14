Pakistan A Clinch 40-Run Win Over Oman in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Opener; Maaz Sadaqat Shines With Unbeaten 96 (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan A opened their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 campaign with a strong 40-run win over Oman on Friday, November 14, 2025. The match took place at West End Park in Doha and marked the start of the tournament.

An all-round Maaz Sadaqat steers Pakistan ‘A’ to a solid victory and sets the tone early in the tournament 🇵🇰#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#PAKvOMAN#ACCpic.twitter.com/j8pc5tUUYX — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 14, 2025

Pakistan A reached 220 for 4 after a standout 96 not out from Maaz Sadaqat. He hit five fours and nine sixes in a controlled innings that lifted the team after an early setback. Irfan Khan struck 44 in quick time. Saad Masood added 19 not out in the final over to push the total past 220.

Oman struggled to build any rhythm in the chase. Captain Hammad Mirza made 34 but lacked firm help from the middle order. A collapse left Oman at 79 for 7. Zikria Islam and Muhammad Muzahir Raza added 88 runs for the eighth wicket and kept the match alive for a short spell. Islam hit 57 from 28 balls. Raza finished on 46 not out. The target stayed out of reach and Oman ended on 180 for 9.

Ubaid Shah was the pick of the Pakistan A attack with 3 for 29. Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood claimed two wickets each.

Scorecard:

Pakistan A 220/4 (20 overs): Maaz Sadaqat 96*, Irfan Khan 44, Saad Masood 19* - Jay Viram Odedara 1/29, Wasim Ali 1/31, Shafiq Jan 1/42.

Oman 180/9 (20 overs): Zikria Islam 57, Muzahir Raza 46*, Hammad Mirza 34 - Ubaid Shah 3/29, Maaz Sadaqat 2/14, Saad Masood 2/27.

Pakistan 'A' vs Oman Match Highlights