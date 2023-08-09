Pakistan announce strong 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The new chief-selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 17-member squad. Faheem Ashraf has returned to the ODI side after two years while Mohammad Haris has been picked as the second wicketkeeper. On expected lines, Babar Azam will lead the side in the six-nation tournament. Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have also been included in the squad. Pakistan reached the final of Asia Cup 2022, which was a T20 edition.

Abdullah Shaqfique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are the openers in the side. Mohammad Haris has been included as the back up wicketkeeper and batter for Mohammad Rizwan. As far as spin-bowling department is concerned, Shadab Khan will lead the attack along with Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir. Faheem Ashraf has returned to the ODI squad after a gap of two years, as the pace-bowling all-rounder. He last played an ODI for Pakistan in July 2021. The Pakistan squad is on predicted lines. This looks a good unit on paper, it would be interesting to see if they can come up with the desired results.India will play Pakistan twice in the group stages and then if the teams manage to make the final – they meet for a third time. The arch-rivals will also face-off during the ODI World Cup.