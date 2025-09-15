Pakistan Approaches ICC for Action Against Match Referee Over India’s No-Handshake Row

From the boycott of the India vs Pakistan match to the handshake row, controversies are still boiling from Sunday's Asia Cup 2025 game between two arch-rivals. After the Pakistan Cricket Team (PCB) filed a complaint against the Indian Cricket Team to the match referee for not shaking hands after the conclusion of the game, PCB has now reached to the International Cricket Council (ICC)

PCB demanded ICC to remove the match referee after Men in Blue did not participate in a post-match customary handshake with their Pakistan counterparts. PCB Chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi slam the Indian team for refusing post-match handshakes after their #AsiaCup clash in Dubai. India, led by stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets.

Now this is getting uglier. The @TheRealPCB chair Mohsin Naqvi has written to @icc for removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft pic.twitter.com/Xl3Ngo5Pa5 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 15, 2025

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded the immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB and Asia Cup chief Mohsin Naqvi posted on X.

Even after the match toss, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha did not shake hands either. However, the tension really escalated at the end of the match, when the entire Indian team boycotted Pakistan, with players leaving the dugout and heading straight into the dressing room.

The Pakistan team even tried to approach Team India, but they had locked their door, making the Men in Green wait in vain.

This comes after the entire buildup drama and emotions ahead of the match on Sunday. With the nation still recovering from the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year in April, killing 26 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.