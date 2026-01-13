Pakistan-Born USA Bowler Ali Khan Denied India Visa Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares Update on Instagram

The 35-year-old Pakistan-born United States fast bowler Ali Khan has been denied an Indian visa ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, creating uncertainty over his availability for matches scheduled to be played in India. He shared the development on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. He posted a photograph of himself with the caption, “India visa denied but KFC for the win.”

Ali Khan, who was born in Pakistan’s Punjab province, has represented the USA in 15 one-day internationals and 18 T20 internationals. He has taken 33 wickets in ODIs and 16 in T20Is. Overall, he has featured in 99 T20 matches and claimed 93 wickets.

He was part of the USA squad at the 2024 T20 World Cup and played in the group match in which the USA defeated Pakistan in a Super Over.

Ali Khan has also played in franchise leagues. He represented Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first three seasons of the ILT20 and turned out for Gulf Giants in the 2025-26 season.

The USA have not yet announced their squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, but Ali Khan was expected to be among the contenders.

The T20 World Cup will be held from Feb. 7 to May 8 across five venues in India — Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai — and three venues in Sri Lanka — Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club Stadium) and Pallekele.

The USA are placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. They are scheduled to play three of their four group matches in India.

The USA will begin their campaign against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Feb. 7. They will then face Pakistan on Feb. 10 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Their remaining group matches against the Netherlands and Namibia are scheduled for Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

