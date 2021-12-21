Pakistan cricketer Abid Ali rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Pakistan batter Abid Ali was rushed to hospital after he complained of severe chest pain while taking part in the Quaid E Azam trophy. He is representing Central Punjab outfit. He is undergoing tests at the hospital. “Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali rushed to hospital after severe chest pain while playing in Quaid E Azam’s trophy match for Central Punjab vs KP.. Get well soon,” read a tweet from Sawera Pasha.

The right-handed opening batter has scored 695 runs in 15 Test innings and his runs have at an average of close to 50. Ali has also smashed 2 hundreds and 2 fifties in 2021.He was last seen in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh and was named the Player of the Series for his phenomenal batting display. Ali has accumulated 1180 runs at an average of 49.17 in 16 Test matches. The 34-year-old has also played 6 ODIs for Pakistan and has scored 234 runs at an average of close to 40.