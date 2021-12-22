Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali undergoes angioplasty

Karachi, Dec 22 Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali has undergone angioplasty after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome on Tuesday and was rushed to hospital during a Quaid-e-Azam trophy match here.

The 34-year-old Central Punjab player had complained of chest pain twice while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Cricket Ground here. Abid was unbeaten on 61 when he returned to the dressing room.

On Wednesday, the cricketer posted a video from the hospital bed, and said, "I am thankful to God as I am faring well. I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."

"A stent has been placed in Abid's blocked coronary artery in an angioplasty surgery… a second stent will be placed. After the medical procedure, the cricketer will be kept under observation at the intensive care unit of the hospital," a geo.tv report said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement that, "Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable. It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time."

Abid Ali returned to play for his domestic side Central Punjab after a brilliant outing in the two Tests against Bangladesh. He scored 133 and 91 in the two innings of the first Test in Dhaka and was awarded the 'Player of the Match' in Pakistan's eight-wicket win.

In the second Test, he scored 39 in Pakistan's only innings as the visitors secured a thrilling innings win by eight wickets to finish a clean sweep. He finished as the highest run-getter in the series and took home the 'Player of the Series' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor