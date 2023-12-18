Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised: Funny Memes Go Viral After 'Unknown Man' Poisoned Underworld Don

1993 Mumbai blast master min and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalized in Pakistan Karachi due to some serious health issues. As per the reports he has been poisoned. The well-known gangster is being kept under tight security inside the hospital and he is the only patient on the floor. Only top hospitals and his close family members have access to the floor. Meanwhile, as the news was out many memes about him were going viral on social media.

One user sparked a viral sensation by sharing a video of Animal Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' dance, humorously captioning it, "Weekend vibes for Indians! 🥳 Meanwhile, rumors swirl that Dawood Ibrahim is in critical condition after an unknown man allegedly poisoned him in Karachi." Another individual chimed in, stating, "The entire nation is buzzing with discussions about Dawood Ibrahim's critical situation. Kudos to the mysterious figure for adding an unexpected twist. #DawoodIbrahim." While another user wrote, "The unexpected news regarding Dawood Ibrahim has cast a shadow over the day. Special thanks to the unidentified person for the intriguing revelation." Highlighting the national impact, another comment noted, "Thanks to the unknown person, Dawood Ibrahim's health has become a topic of national conversation, capturing the attention of everyone." Adding a touch of humor, a user crafted a meme using the famous Jhappi moment from "Lage Raho Munna Bhai," where Sanjay Dutt hugs a cleaner. The caption read, "Dear unknown men, #Dawood."

Have a look at these memes.



Weekend on for Indians🥳



1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been in Pakistan for decades. The devastating bombings resulted in the killing of over 250 people and left thousands injured. He has been reported to live in Karachi, Pakistan though the government of Pakistan denies it. In 2020, the Indian government sold off Dawood's six properties in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra. The government organized the e-auction of his properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976. In November 2017, Dawood's three properties, including the famous Rounaq Afroz Restaurant, also known as Delhi Zaika, were auctioned off by the government.