Pakistan: People across Karachi experiences gas outages during Sehr, Iftar

Karachi [Pakistan], March 18 : Residents in several areas of Pakistan's Karachi were experiencing gas outages during Sehr and Iftar during Ramzan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The gas outages in Karachi's regions ran counter to Sui Southern Gas Company's (SSGC) announcement of no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar.

According to the details, gas load-shedding has been reported in Saddar, Surjani Town, Garden, Nishtar Road, Agra Taj Colony, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Punjab Town, Lyari, Malir and other areas. The gas load-shedding is being carried out despite the assertions that there would be no gas load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, according to the report.

SSGC spokesperson Salman Ahmed admitted that gas outages were being carried out during Sehr and Iftar and added that millions of stoves were switched on simultaneously during that time, according to ARY News.

"Millions of stoves burning simultaneously reduces the gas pressure," he said.

Salman Ahmed stated that gas load management is being conducted due to the demand and supply gap. He called gas pressure an issue at the tail-end, according to ARY News.

Ahmed said that 90 per cent of the schedule given for Sehr Iftar was being implemented, adding that people use "illegal ways" to draw gas by employing compressors.

Earlier, on March 7, the SSGC announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan. In a statement, the SSGC said there would be no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar during Ramzan. As per the schedule, the gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm (local time) and 10 pm to 3 am (local time) during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan experienced a notable 1.35 per cent increase in weekly inflation, marking a significant economic development just two weeks after the new government was formed, ARY News reported on March 15 citing the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI).

This surge in weekly inflation has pushed the annual inflation rate to an alarming level of 32.89 per cent, reflecting mounting pressure on the country's economy. Data released by the statistics department reveals that prices of 18 essential items have surged, while 14 items have witnessed a decrease. Additionally, the prices of 23 products have remained unchanged, as per ARY News.

The price hikes have been particularly pronounced in key commodities such as tomatoes, bananas, eggs, and garlic, as Ramzan started in Pakistan. According to ARY News, tomatoes have seen a staggering increase of up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 30 per kilogram.

Furthermore, domestic LPG cylinder prices have reached PKR 146.71, adding to the financial burden on households. Garlic prices have risen by PKR 22 per kilogram, and mutton prices have surged by PKR 31 per kilogram.

