Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar cleared of fixing charges by ICC

Mansoor Akhtar, a former Pakistan cricketer, has been cleared of fixing charges by the International Cricket Council. In the 2019 Global T20 League in Canada, batter Umar Akmal accused Mansoor Akhtar of contacting him for fixing.Umar Akmal had informed the PCB’s anti-corruption unit and the event organisers about the situation. Umar was a member of the Winnipeg Hawks team, which included Mansoor Akhtar as part of the team management. The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Senior Manager Steve Richardson stated in a letter to the 64-year-old that no charge of fixing was being brought against him.

In September 2019, it was speculated that Richardson questioned Akhtar in Karachi over Akmal's allegation. Akhtar, then living in the US, played 19 Tests and 41 ODIs for Pakistan, in the decade between 1980-90. Akhtar, who was part of a franchise, had reportedly gone into hiding after the allegation. The ACU official was believed to have met Akmal too during his 2019 trip to Pakistan. Akmal (31), who has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, was representing the Winnipeg Hawks team in the Canada GLT20. He had reported the alleged approach to the ACU of the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the organisers of the tournament. After its inaugural edition in 2019, the six-franchise GLT20 Canada has not been held since. Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, Steve Smith and Brandon McCullum were among those who had played in the first edition.

