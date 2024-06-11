Real or Fake? Umar Akmal Flaunts Abs on Social Media Amid Criticism Over Pakistan's Fielding During T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan player Umar Akmal posted his pictures on Tuesday, June 11, to give a hint that he can be drafted into the squad for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he was seen flaunting his abs. However, netzines doubted his fitness and suspected its AI-generated or edited images.

Some social media users stated that Umar Akmal is taking an indirect dig against Azam Khan who is currently with the Pakistani side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. “Attention please. This is for those who think I am not fit,” wrote Umar Akmal on his social media post.

Attention please

This is for those who think i am not fit#Umarakmal#pakispan#Cricket2024pic.twitter.com/p8Zfd1UDc3 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) June 11, 2024

Fitness has been on of the weakest point for the Pakistani cricketers and many, including Azam Khan have been criticised for their poor fitness standards.

Fans' reactions win the internet, as some are saying 'AI-generated'. Some even corrected his English.

Thanks to AI 😂😂😂😂 — Zulfi Azad (@zulfi_azad) June 11, 2024

Fit is not Umar Akmal — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 11, 2024

Facebook aap ne post ki hai uski spelling sahi kar le aap please pic.twitter.com/GCdzZkMaQG — ASHOK GODARA (@ASHOKGODAR44433) June 11, 2024

Tu Pakistan ki spelling toh sahi likh be chomu — ROYAL GURJAR👑 (@GURJAR1258) June 11, 2024

Caption galat hai



Caption should be, jaldi photo kheech aur der tak pet andar nahi le sakta — M416 is ❤️ (@one8tillidie) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, elder brother Kamran Akmal issued an apology on Monday for his remarks about the Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, which sparked widespread outrage. Akmal made controversial comments about Arshdeep Singh during a show on ARY News that covered the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match. During the show, he made a controversial comment about Arshdeep's religion, saying, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12).