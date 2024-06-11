Kamran Akmal Apologizes to Harbhajan Singh and Sikh Community for Controversial Remarks on Arshdeep Singh During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal publicly apologizes for his controversial remarks about Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, which sparked widespread outrage. Akmal's comments during the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan during a panel discussion on ARY News channel were deemed disrespectful and inappropriate, prompting strong reactions, particularly from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Akmal's disrespectful remark about Arshdeep's religion during India's match against Pakistan, where Arshdeep bowled the final over, drew immediate criticism. Akmal had said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. It is already 12)," in a video reposted by Harbhajan Singh. The comment was perceived as derogatory towards the Sikh community.

In response to the backlash, Akmal issued a sincere apology on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect#Apology — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2024

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal posted.

Also Read | "Shame on you...": Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal over controversial remark on Arshdeep.

Harbhajan Singh had slammed Akmal over his controversial remark, expressing his anger and disappointment.

Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23 😡😡🤬 https://t.co/5gim7hOb6f — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2024

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you guys.. Have some Gratitude @KamiAkmal23," Harbhajan on X.