India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistan-Based Aircraft Till July 24

India on Monday extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan-based airlines and military aircraft until July 24. The move comes as part of a series of punitive measures taken in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. The restriction, first imposed on April 30, bars aircraft that are registered in Pakistan or operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani carriers and defence services. A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued on Monday, formally extending the ban for another month.

Initially set to expire on May 24, the ban was first extended until June 24 and now remains in effect through July 24.

Pakistan has also mirrored the measure. On April 24, it restricted its airspace for Indian aircraft, following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan later extended its airspace curb to June 24 and now to July 24.

India had announced several steps on April 23 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. These included halting the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the Attari land border crossing, and reducing diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)