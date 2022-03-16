Pakistan vs Australia: Australia players hail Babar Azam's hundred in Karachi Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam etched his name his name in history books with his marathon innings in the drawn test in Karachi. The magnitude of the innings was such that the Aussie players appreciated Babar's knock after his dismissal at 196. Babar Azam scored his sixth Test century, the Pakistan captain went in to convert it into his highest score. With Pakistan battling to save the Karachi Test against Australia, Babar led from the front and produced a fine knock of 196 to deny the visitors what looked like a potential win.

Some innings give victories,

but some build character. And the latter are always helpful in the long run. Character building innings and match from @babarazam258 and co. Well done to @patcummins30 and his men too, almost pulled off something special. 👏🏼 #PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/nF712KNFnd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2022

The right-hander also notched up the highest score by a Pakistan captain in 4th innings of a Test which stood with Younis for close to 15 years for his unbeaten 107 against India in Kolkata in 2007.However, the right-handed batter was dismissed on 196 four runs short of a double century, and he was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon in the 160th over of the innings. Pakistan were at one stage reduced to 21/2 in the final innings, chasing 506, but Babar along with Abdullah Shafique formed a 228-run stand for the third wicket.