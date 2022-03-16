Pakistan vs Australia : Babar Azam's marathon innings denies Australia victory in Karachi Test

The 2nd test between Pakistan and Australia went down to the wire as hosts Pakistan managed to salvage draw in pursuit of record chase. Babar Azam was the hero for Pakistan as the skipper notched up his highest test score frustating the Aussie bowlers with a fine hundred. Azam was ably supported by Mohammad Rizwan who scored his 2nd hundred in a high quality knock. During his marathon stay at the crease, Babar became the first Pakistan batter to play more than 400 deliveries in the fourth innings of a Test.

The right-hander also notched up the highest score by a Pakistan captain in 4th innings of a Test which stood with Younis for close to 15 years for his unbeaten 107 against India in Kolkata in 2007.However, the right-handed batter was dismissed on 196 four runs short of a double century, and he was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon in the 160th over of the innings. Pakistan were at one stage reduced to 21/2 in the final innings, chasing 506, but Babar along with Abdullah Shafique formed a 228-run stand for the third wicket. Shafique missed out on his century as he was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins in the 109th over of the innings. Fawad Alam departed cheaply after scoring just 9 but vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan provided support to Babar at one end. The first Test between these two nations had ended as a draw in Rawalpindi.

