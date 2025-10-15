Pakistan Women vs England Women ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Rain; Both Teams Share Points

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rain once again disrupted the ICC Women’s World Cup as the match between Pakistan vs England was abandoned on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. With the washout, both teams walked away with a point each. Chasing a revised target of 113 in 31 overs, Pakistan were 34 without loss in 6.4 overs when heavy rain forced the umpires to call off play.

Earlier, Fatima Sana led Pakistan’s bowling with a brilliant 4 for 27, dismantling England’s top order. England managed 133 for 9 in 31 overs in a rain-shortened innings. After winning the toss, Fatima Sana chose to field. She removed Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt in her opening spell. Diana Baig had earlier dismissed Tammy Beaumont, leaving England at 39 for 4 in 6.4 overs.

Emma Lamb and Sophia Dunkley briefly resisted, adding 15 runs for the fifth wicket, but Sadia Iqbal struck twice to leave England at 79 for 7 after 25 overs. Charlie Dean scored 33 and Emily Arlott 21 in a 46-run stand for the eighth wicket as England reached 133 for 9.

When Pakistan resumed their chase, Muneeba Ali was 9 not out and Omaima Sohail 19 not out before rain ended the match.

This was the third washed-out match of the tournament following the Sri Lanka vs Australia and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand games.

Pakistan remains at the bottom of the table and will face New Zealand in their next match on October 18. England, top of the standings, will take on India on October 19.

Scorecard:

England 133/9 in 31 overs (Charlie Dean 33, Heather Knight 18; Fatima Sana 4/27, Sadia Iqbal 2/16)

Pakistan 34/0 in 6.4 overs (Muneeba Ali 9*, Omaima Sohail 19*)

Match ends in no result.