"Pathetic umpiring, we are really disappointed": India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came down heavily on the umpires over their contentious decisions during the final match of the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

Harmanpreet said India were in control chasing a target of 226. Harleen Deol's 77 took the visitors a step closer towards victory but her contribution with the bat wasn't enough to take India past the finishing line.

In the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet lauded the hosts for their batting approach but the "pathetic umpiring" left the Indian team disappointed.

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions by the umpires," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Yastika Bhatia's dismissal in the second innings was one of the debatable decisions that did not go down well with the visitors.

Yastika was given out lbw, but stood her ground and stared at the umpire in disbelief before eventually walking off the field.

Later, Meghna Singh was given out caught behind, with the scores tied in the final over.

She started to walk back to the dugout before pointing in the direction of the umpires.

"A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly we'll have to prepare ourselves," Harmanpreet said.

Earlier, Bangladesh set India a target of 225 in the first innings.

Harleen Deol tried to take the visitors over the line but couldn't as Meghna fell in the final over.

The ODI series was eventually tied 1-1.

